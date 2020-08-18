US Department of State: Afghanistan’s Independence Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of the US Department of State released the following statement:

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America and the American people, I extend my best wishes and warm greetings to the people of Afghanistan as you celebrate the 101st anniversary of your country’s independence.

We honor the resilience and self-determination of the Afghan people, who have embarked on a new phase in their effort to end a 40-year war and live in peace, freedom, and prosperity. The United States remains committed to a political settlement that ends the conflict and ensures Afghanistan never again poses a threat to the United States and its allies.

At this historic moment, as the Afghan people come together and attempt to broker a lasting peace, let us redouble our joint efforts in pursuit of a sovereign, unified, democratic, and self-reliant Afghanistan that is at peace with itself and which is a contributing member of the international community.

