US Department of Labor Jobs Report for June 2020

07/02/2020
STL.News

Better Than Expected Jobs Report for Month Ending June 2020

Washington, DC (STL.News) In the week ending June 27, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 1,427,000, a decrease of 55,000 from the previous week’s revised level.  The previous week’s level was revised up by 2,000 from 1,480,000 to 1,482,000.  The 4-week moving average was 1,503,750, a decrease of 117,500 from the previous week’s revised average.  The previous week’s average was revised up by 500 from 1,620,750 to 1,621,250.

NOTE: this is NOT the complete report.

