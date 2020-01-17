US Department of Labor Investigation Uncovers Federal Child Labor Law Violations at Restaurant Locations in 9 States

LOUISVILLE, KY (STL.News) After an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD), Manna Inc. – a Louisville, Kentucky-based franchisee of 99 Wendy’s and Fazoli’s restaurants in nine states – will pay a civil money penalty of $157,114 for violating child labor requirements of the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA).

WHD investigators determined Manna Inc. violated child labor requirements by allowing 14- and 15-year-old employees to work outside of legally approved hours, and for more hours than allowed by law. Investigators found 446 minors worked before 7:00 a.m. or after 7:00 p.m. on school nights, worked more than 3 hours on a school day or worked more than 8 hours on a non-school day – all FLSA violations.

“Child labor laws exist to ensure that when young people work, the work does not jeopardize their health and well-being or educational opportunities,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Karen Garnett-Civils, in Louisville, Kentucky. “We encourage all employers to review their employment obligations and to contact the Wage and Hour Division for compliance assistance.”

WHD investigators found the violations at restaurant locations in Colorado, Florida, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

The department offers numerous resources to ensure employers have the tools they need to understand their responsibilities and to comply with federal law, such as online videos, confidential calls, or in-person visits to local WHD offices.