US Department of Labor Investigation Results in Super Car Wash Systems & Holdings, LLC Paying $83,741 in Back Wages, Damages

DETROIT, MI (STL.News) After an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD), Super Car Wash Systems & Holdings LLC – based in Royal Oak, Michigan – has paid $83,741 in back wages and damages to 60 current and former employees at nine Detroit metro-area car wash locations. WHD investigators found the employer violated overtime and record-keeping requirements of the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA).

Investigators determined that Super Car Wash Systems & Holdings LLC failed to pay overtime at time-and-one-half employees’ regular rates of pay when they worked more than 40 hours in a workweek. Instead, the employer paid for overtime hours at workers’ straight-time rates, in cash. The employer also failed to maintain accurate records of overtime payments made and failed to display required postings, violating FLSA record-keeping requirements.

“Employers must pay their employees all the wages they have legally earned, and are required to maintain records of payments made to them – including those made in cash,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Timolin Mitchell, in Detroit, Michigan. “Employers are encouraged to contact us to better understand their responsibilities so that they can avoid violations like those found in this case.”

Investigators found violations at the company’s Michigan locations in Eastpointe, Farmington, Royal Oak, Southfield, Walled Lake and Warren.

The department offers numerous resources to ensure employers have the tools they need to understand their responsibilities and to comply with federal law, such as online videos, confidential calls, or in-person visits to local WHD offices.