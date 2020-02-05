US Department of Labor Investigation Results in McDonald’s Franchisee Paying $48,258 For Violations of Federal Child Labor Laws

US Department of Labor Investigation Results in McDonald’s Franchisee Paying $48258 for violations of Federal Child Labor Laws, Additional $20,015 for Minimum and Overtime Violations

LOUISVILLE, KY (STL.News) After an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD), NPT Partners I LLC – a Louisville, Kentucky-based franchisee of six McDonald’s restaurants – has paid a civil money penalty of $48,258 for violating child labor requirements of the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA). In addition, the franchisee has paid $20,015 in wages to eight employees for violating minimum wage and overtime requirements of the FLSA.

WHD investigators determined NPT Partners I LLC violated child labor requirements by employing 14- and 15-year-old employees to work outside of legally approved hours, and for more hours than allowed by law. Investigators found 66 minors worked more than 3 hours on a school day or more than 8 hours on a non-school day; worked more than 18 hours per week during school weeks or more than 40 hours per week in non-school weeks; and worked after 7:00 p.m. Labor Day through May 31 and after 9:00 p.m. June 1 through Labor Day – all FLSA violations. The employer also allowed 14- and 15-year-old employees to work in a hazardous occupation prohibited for this age group by engaging them in cooking activities involving deep-fat fryers not equipped with devices that automatically lower and raise the baskets into and out of the hot oil.

WHD also found NPT Partners I LLC violated the minimum wage requirement of the FLSA when they made an illegal deduction from an employee’s pay for a cash register shortage, causing the worker’s earnings to drop below the federal minimum hourly wage. The employer also violated overtime requirements by paying a salary to seven non-exempt employees and failing to pay them overtime when they worked more than 40 hours in a workweek.

“Child labor laws exist to strike a balance between providing meaningful work experience for young people and keeping them safe on the job while not interfering with their educational opportunities,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Karen Garnett-Civils, in Louisville, Kentucky. “We encourage all employers – especially those who employ minors – to review their employment obligations and to contact the Wage and Hour Division for compliance assistance. Employers can avoid violations like those found in this case.”

WHD found the violations at the following Louisville locations operating as McDonald’s restaurants:

