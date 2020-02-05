US Department of Labor Fines PA company, Cleveland Brothers, Inc. $280,874 for Exposing Employees to Toxic Hexavalent Chromium Fumes

CAMP HILL, PA (STL.News) The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has cited Cleveland Brothers Inc. – doing business as CB HYMAC – for exposing workers to hexavalent chromium fumes and other safety hazards at the company’s shop in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania. OSHA cited the company, which provides hydraulic service and repair, machining and chroming services, for one willful violation and 18 serious and two other-than-serious citations. The company faces $280,874 in penalties.

OSHA initiated an investigation in July 2019 after receiving a complaint of overexposure to the toxic chemical. OSHA also cited the company for failing to train employees on the hazards of hexavalent chromium, and maintain a respiratory protection program.

“Occupational exposure to hexavalent chromium can result in significant adverse health effects for employees,” said OSHA Harrisburg Area Director David Olah. “Engineering controls must be implemented and affected employees must be trained to recognize the hazards of this toxic chemical.”

“Employers must continually evaluate their facilities for hazards, and use proper safety controls and equipment to protect workers’ safety,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Labor for Occupational Safety and Health Loren Sweatt. “OSHA provides free resources to help employers comply with hexavalent chromium standards.”

OSHA’s hexavalent chromium webpage provides resources on protecting employees from health and safety hazards caused by the toxic chemical, including the Small Entity Compliance Guide for the Hexavalent Chromium Standards.

The company has 15 business days from receipt of the citations and penalties (view them here and here) to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

