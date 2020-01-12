US Department of Labor Cites Apex Roofing & Restorations and WW Restoration After Teen worker Suffers Fatal Fall

CULLMAN, AL (STL.News) The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has cited Apex Roofing and Restoration LLC, and WW Restoration LLC for exposing employees to fall hazards after a 15-year-old worker suffered fatal injuries after a fall at a Cullman, Alabama, worksite. The companies face $159,118 in penalties.

OSHA cited the companies for exposing employees to fall hazards while performing roofing activities without adequate fall protection, and for failing to provide proper training. Although Apex Roofing and Restoration LLC and WW Restoration LLC are listed as separate entities, OSHA cited the companies as a single employer because both share supervision on a common worksite, and have interrelated operations and integrated working relationships.

“Employers have a legal duty to ensure that their employees are protected at all times,” said OSHA Area Director Ramona Morris in Birmingham, Alabama. “This responsibility includes providing appropriate training and conducting assessments to make sure workers understand hazards, and supplying fall protection to minimize the risk of serious or fatal injuries.”

OSHA’s Protecting Roofing Workers booklet explains fall protection strategies employers can use to protect workers performing roofing operations. The agency’s Fall Protection webpage offers additional compliance assistance resources.

The department’s Wage and Hour Division is also investigating the employers for child labor provision violations under the Fair Labor Standards Act.

The companies have 15 business days from receipt of the citations and proposed penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

