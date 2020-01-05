US Department of Labor Allows States Greater Flexibility in Providing Activities, Services Under The Wagner-Peyser Act

WASHINGTON, DC (STL.News) The U.S. Department of Labor’s Employment and Training Administration (ETA) Friday announced a final rule that will allow states to better tailor their staffing approach when providing services in the Employment Service program.

“As states continue to implement integration of workforce services, this flexibility encourages even greater collaboration across programs and partners at the state level,” said Assistant Secretary of Labor for Employment and Training John Pallasch. “These changes give states the flexibility to more effectively and efficiently staff their employment outreach services.”

Established under the Wagner-Peyser Act of 1933, the Employment Service program was originally a national system of public employment offices. To further the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act’s (WIOA’s) vision of an integrated service delivery system, the Employment Service program is now a mandatory partner in the American Job Center network. The Employment Service program helps Americans find jobs through services such as job search assistance, re-employment services for unemployment insurance claimants, specialized services for farm-workers and recruitment services for employers with job openings.

ETA administers federal government job training and dislocated worker programs, federal grants to states for public employment service programs and unemployment insurance benefits. These services are primarily provided through state and local workforce development systems.

The Department of Labor’s mission is to foster, promote, and develop the welfare of the wage earners, job seekers, and retirees of the U.S.; improve working conditions; advance opportunities for profitable employment; and assure work-related benefits and rights.