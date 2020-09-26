US Department of Justice: This Week at Justice – September 25, 2020

Washington, DC (STL.News) “This Week at Justice, dated September 25, 2020 offers updates by the US Department of Justice summarizing the accomplishments of the week:
- The Justice Department awarded nearly $101 million to combat human trafficking • Attorney General William P. Barr announced updates on Operation Legend at a press conference in Milwaukee
- Attorney General Barr joined President Trump at the White House to discuss proposed legislation to reform Section 230.
- Operation DisrupTor, an international law enforcement operation targeting opioid traffickers on the Darknet resulted in over 170 arrests worldwide and the seizure of weapons, drugs and over $6.5 million
- The Department of Justice identified New York City, Portland and Seattle as jurisdictions permitting violence and destruction of property
- Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen published an op-ed about qualified immunity and police reform
YouTube video courtesy of the US Department of Justice
