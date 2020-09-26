US Department of Justice: This Week at Justice – September 25, 2020

Washington, DC (STL.News) “This Week at Justice, dated September 25, 2020 offers updates by the US Department of Justice summarizing the accomplishments of the week:

The Justice Department awarded nearly $101 million to combat human trafficking • Attorney General William P. Barr announced updates on Operation Legend at a press conference in Milwaukee

Attorney General Barr joined President Trump at the White House to discuss proposed legislation to reform Section 230.

Operation DisrupTor, an international law enforcement operation targeting opioid traffickers on the Darknet resulted in over 170 arrests worldwide and the seizure of weapons, drugs and over $6.5 million

The Department of Justice identified New York City, Portland and Seattle as jurisdictions permitting violence and destruction of property

Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen published an op-ed about qualified immunity and police reform

