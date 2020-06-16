US demands release of former soldier, Paul Whelan jailed in Russia

(STL.News) The United States is demanding the immediate release of a former soldier jailed in Russia for spying. A closed-door court in Moscow sentenced Paul Whelan to 16 years in prison. He says police planted a flash drive containing classified information while he was at a friend’s wedding two years ago. The US ambassador in Moscow says the businessman is innocent and describes his secret trial as “a mockery of justice”.

Daragh McDowell, principal Russia analyst at the global consulting firm Verisk Maplecroft, talks to Al Jazeera.

YouTube video courtesy of Al Jazeera News