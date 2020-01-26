US Customs and Border Protection officers seize $900K worth of counterfeit U.S. currency

INTERNATIONAL FALLS, MN (STL.News) U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the International Falls Port of Entry seized $900,000 in counterfeit United States currency Friday that was discovered in a commercial rail shipment originating from China.

“CBP officers strive every day to protect the United States from a variety of threats,” said Jason Schmelz, Pembina Area Port Director. “Those threats don’t always come in the form of terrorists or narcotics, but also in the form of counterfeit currency and other goods that have the potential to harm the economy of the United States. Thanks to the dedication of our officers and our partnership with the Secret Service, we were able to keep this currency from entering into circulation.”

Due to the vigilance of CBP officers, a rail container was referred for a Customs Exam Station inspection on Dec. 14, 2019.

During the examination, CBP discovered 45 cartons of possible counterfeit currency in the form of $1 bills with a total face value of $900,000. The United States Secret Service was contacted determined the currency is counterfeit.

The counterfeit currency was seized and will be turned over to the Secret Service.

Stopping the flow of illicit goods is a priority trade issue for CBP. The importation of counterfeit merchandise ― including counterfeit currency ― can damage the U.S. economy. For more information on CBP’s priority trade issue visit: Trade Priorities.