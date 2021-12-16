US Convenes International Partners Meeting on Haiti

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

The United States will convene a senior-level virtual International Partners Meeting on December 17 to address the security, political, and economic challenges in Haiti and put forward opportunities to support the Haitian people. Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols will chair the meeting.

Participants will include a broad range of governments and international organizations committed to Haiti’s development. The meeting will seek commitments to prevent further deterioration of security and economic conditions, as well as efforts to support Haitian-led solutions to Haiti’s political impasse.

The United States seeks to bring together the international community to work together in partnership with the Haitian people on a unified approach to assist Haiti in restoring its democratic institutions.