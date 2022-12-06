US Consumers Believe Bitcoin (BTC) Will Drop to New Bear Market Lows in Aftermath of FTX Collapse: New Survey – The Daily Hodl

A new survey says US consumers believe the high-profile implosion of FTX will drive Bitcoin (BTC) prices to new lows amid the enduring bear market.

Business intelligence firm Morning Consult conducted the survey with a sample size of between 2,200 to 4,400 US adults from November 15th to 17th, a few days after the collapse of FTX.

According to the survey, US consumers believe that Bitcoin will drop to $11,526 in six months in the wake of the FTX bankruptcy, suggesting a potential decline of over 32% from BTC’s current value of $17,046.

Morning Consult also says that the current prediction of US consumers is $5,600 lower than the result of the same study conducted in October this year and cheaper by over $15,500 when they ran the research in January.

Says Morning Consult,

“News has clearly shaken consumers’ faith in the most prominent cryptocurrency’s value.”

While all US adults believe that Bitcoin will significantly fall in the coming months, crypto owners are “slightly more optimistic,” according to the study. Crypto owners who participated in the poll predict that BTC would rise to $17,503.

According to Morning Consult, crypto owners’ price predictions have been significantly higher than the pulse of the general population and more in touch with BTC’s current value.

Source: Morning Consult

The study also reveals that only 38% of US consumers believe that digital assets will likely stick around in the next decade while 74% of crypto owners think crypto will likely survive in the next 10 years.

Don’t Miss a Beat – Subscribe to get crypto email alerts delivered directly to your inbox



Check Price Action



Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Telegram



Surf The Daily Hodl Mix



Check Latest News Headlines



Disclaimer: Opinions expressed at The Daily Hodl are not investment advice. Investors should do their due diligence before making any high-risk investments in Bitcoin, cryptocurrency or digital assets. Please be advised that your transfers and trades are at your own risk, and any loses you may incur are your responsibility. The Daily Hodl does not recommend the buying or selling of any cryptocurrencies or digital assets, nor is The Daily Hodl an investment advisor. Please note that The Daily Hodl participates in affiliate marketing.

Featured Image: Shutterstock/tykcartoon/Nikelser Kate