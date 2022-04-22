US Commitments at Seventh Our Ocean Conference

United States Announces Commitments at Seventh Our Ocean Conference

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

The seventh Our Ocean Conference – hosted by the Republic of Palau and the United States –brought together governments and non-state actors to make concrete commitments to protect ocean health and security. The United States announced more than 110 commitments, from 14 agencies and offices, worth nearly $2.64 billion. These commitments spanned the issue areas of the conference, including climate change, sustainable fisheries, sustainable blue economies, marine protected areas, maritime security, and marine pollution.

Titles of commitments appear below by issue area. For more details on individual commitments – including descriptions, agency/department, and budget, if applicable – see the map viewer at https://ourocean2022.pw/commitments/.

Climate Change

The seventh Our Ocean Conference highlighted the ocean-climate nexus and the role of ocean-based climate solutions – including shipping decarbonization, marine nature-based solutions, and offshore renewable energy – in keeping the 1.5°C goal within reach and improving global climate resilience. As the ocean-climate nexus was a cross-cutting theme of the conference, climate commitments appeared throughout the six sessions (see, for example, the sustainable blue economies session). U.S. announcements included:

USD 582 Million to Enhance Ocean and Climate Observations, Modeling, and Services

USD 161.5 Million for the National Coastal Resilience Fund

USD 107.9 Million for the Development and Operation of a NASA Instrument to Observe Coastal Ecosystems

USD 65 Million from NSF to Launch the Global Ocean Biogeochemistry Array (GO-BGC Array)

USD 52 Million from NSF for the Coastlines and People (CoPe) Hubs for Research and Broadening Participation

USD 25 Million from NSF for the Science and Technology Center for Chemical Currencies of a Microbial Planet

USD 20 Million from NSF for the AI Institute for Research on Trustworthy AI in Weather, Climate, and Coastal Oceanography (AI2ES)

USD 15 Million for the Delta-X Mission

The Climate Resilient Cities Project in the Philippines

USD 12 Million over 4 Years for a Coordinated Effort to Better Understand Sea Level Rise and Develop Improved Projections of its Future Changes

USD 11 Million for the ECCO (Estimating Circulation and Climate of the Ocean) Science Team

USD 7.5 Million for a Coordinated Effort to Better Understand Biological Changes at High Latitudes

USD 7 Million for the SASSIE (Salinity and Stratification at the Sea Ice Edge) Mission

The Local Works Program in Bangladesh

Intention to Provide USD 5 Million in Climate-Focused Funds for the Pacific Islands Subject to Domestic Approvals and Other Requirements

Support for Climate Change Adaptation in Sri Lanka and the Maldives

USD 4 Million Toward Launch of New Climate Information for Sanctuaries Initiative

Intention to Provide USD 3 Million to Support Placing a Climate Fellow in Koror, Subject to Completion of Domestic Procedures

USD 1.3 Million to Monitor Ocean Acidification

Intention to Provide USD 1 Million to Support the Ocean Risk and Resilience Action Alliance, Subject to Completion of Domestic Procedures and Other Requirements

Technical Assistance to Help Countries Deploy Additional Offshore Wind Assets Subject to Domestic Procedures and Other Requirements

USD 1 Million for Capacity Development in the Pacific Islands to Monitor Ocean Acidification

Intention to Provide $500,000 to Support a New Climate Early Warning and Adaptation Initiative to Increase the Capacity for Anticipating and Preparing for Current and Future Climates in Island Countries, Subject to Completion of Domestic Procedures and Other Requirements, as part of PREPARE

Intention to Provide $500,000 to Support a New Climate Early Warning and Adaptation Initiative to Increase the Capacity for Anticipating and Preparing for Current and Future Climates in Island Countries, Subject to Completion of Domestic Procedures and Other Requirements, as part of PREPARE Intention to Provide USD 500,000 to Support Mission Innovation, specifically the Zero-Emission Shipping Mission, Subject to Completion of Domestic Procedures and Other Requirements

USD 300,000 to Support the Pacific Islands Health Officers Association in Crafting a Climate-Based Dengue Early Warning System in the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, and the Republic of Palau

Embassy Koror will Become the First Net-Zero U.S. Diplomatic Mission

A New International Partnership on MPAs, Biodiversity and Climate Change with Chile, France, Costa Rica, and the UK

The Carbon Negative Shot – the All-Hands-on-Deck Call for Innovation in Technologies and Approaches

The Blue Carbon Inventory Project

The Launch of a New Climate and Fisheries Initiative

The 2022 Sea Level Rise Technical Report

The United States Assumed Leadership of and Will Provide Financial Support for the International Coral Reef Initiative and Offers a Three-Year Plan of Action

Sustainable Fisheries

The sustainable fisheries session underscored issues including the contribution of fisheries to food security, the importance of considering labor conditions in the fisheries value chain, and the need to address illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing. U.S. announcements included:

The Feed the Future Innovation Lab for Fish

The Feed the Future Ghana Fisheries Recovery Activity (GFRA)

The OurFish OurFuture Program

Enhanced Coastal Fisheries in Bangladesh (ECOFISH) II

Support for Regional Efforts to Combat IUU Fishing in Southeast Asia as the USAID Sustainable Fish Asia (SUFIA) Technical Services

A Project to Mitigate Risk in Fisheries via USAID Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance

An Initiative to Enhance Cooperative Fisheries Management and Compliance in Coastal Pacific Fisheries

USD 5 Million to Strengthen Decent Work in the Fishing Sector in South America

The Establishment of the USAID Sustainable Fish Asia Local Capacity Development Activity

USD 4 Million to Strengthen Rural Worker Rights, including in the Philippine Fishing Sector

USD 2.5 Million to Address Labor Exploitation in the Fishing Sector in Southeast Asia

A USAID and NOAA Joint Effort to Support PSMA Implementation, Combat IUU Fishing, and Strengthen Fisheries Management in Peru, Ecuador, and Colombia

The Women Shellfishers and Food Security Project

Support to Strengthen Natural Resource Governance in Ecuador

An Additional Year and Funding for the Seafood Alliance for Legality and Traceability

The Distant Water Fleet Research Agenda

Sustainable Blue Economies

Sustainable blue economies advance ocean health alongside economic prosperity, providing sustainable food, power, and transportation. U.S. announcements included:

Continued Support for the Integrated Ocean Observing System Regional Associations

Support for Critical Wave Energy Test Facility PacWave

USD 30 Million to Support Implementation of the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development

USD 25 Million for Open-Water R&D at PacWave

Technical Assistance for Energy Transition Planning for Remote, Island, and Islanded Communities

A Multi-Agency Goal to Deploy 30 Gigawatts of Offshore Wind by 2030

USD 11 Million from NSF for the Networked Blue Economy Convergence Accelerator

The United States Is Sending Six Wave-Powered Autonomous Underwater Vehicles to a Wave Tank Test at

Carderock in the Fourth Stage of the Ocean Observing Prize

USD 8.3 Million to Support Ocean Observing, Mapping, and Exploration Efforts

Support for Ocean Testing of Four Wave-Powered Desalination Devices in the Final Stage of the Waves to Water Prize

The Marine and Coastal Areas Restored through Innovative and Sustainable Aquaculture (MARISA) Partnership

Funding for Six Projects for the Co-existence of Offshore Energy with Northeast United States Fishing and Coastal Communities

A Framework for Green Shipping Corridors

Joining of the High-Level Panel for a Sustainable Ocean Economy

The National Institute of Standards and Technology will Develop and Update Reference Materials to Support the Sustainable Blue Economy and Marine Pollution Research

Efforts to Advance the Development of Marine Aquaculture to Support the Blue Economy

Marine Protected Areas

The marine protected areas session focused on the climate, biodiversity, and community benefits of marine protection; it also highlighted funding for research and monitoring, improved implementation and management of marine protected areas, and resilience, adaptation, and restoration. U.S. announcements included:

Efforts to Support Coastal Zone Management, Restoration, and Habitat Conservation

Sustainable Interventions for Biodiversity, Ocean, and Landscapes

The Mekong Delta Coastal Habitat Conservation Activity

Support for Ocean Mapping of Palau National Marine Sanctuary

Efforts to Enhance Coral Conservation and Resilience Through the Launch of Domestic and Global Status Reports, Strategies for the Prevention of and Response to Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease, and Grants for Coral Restoration

Nearly USD 200,000 to improve MPA Management in Indonesia by Supporting Efforts to Expand Small-Scale Vessel Tracking

Nearly USD 200,000 to improve MPA Management in Indonesia by Supporting Efforts to Expand Small-Scale Vessel Tracking The Designation of New Marine Protected Areas in Wisconsin and Connecticut

The “Memorandum of Understanding between the U.S. National Park Service of the Department of the Interior of the United States of America and the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Palau Concerning Protected Area Planning, Training, and Technical Collaboration”

Forthcoming Launch of a Working Group or Commission to Evaluate Naming Practices for Existing and Future

Marine National Monuments and National Marine Sanctuaries

Joining of the High Ambition Coalition for People and Nature

A New Global “Ocean Conservation Pledge,” Which Aims to Encourage Countries to Commit to Conserve, Protect, or Restore at Least 30% of Waters under Their National Jurisdiction by 2030

The Initiation of Three National Marine Sanctuary Designations

The Establishment and Development of the Northern Bering Sea Climate Resilience Area

An Expansion of Membership of the Marine Protected Area Agency Partnership (MPAAP)

The Signing of an Indo-Pacific MPA Partnership with the Republic of Palau

The Development of a New Climate Ready MPA Assessment Tool

Maritime Security

The maritime security session emphasized the links between maritime security and IUU fishing, the need for law enforcement capacity building aimed at multiple illicit activities, and the need for improved information sharing and international coordination. U.S. announcements included:

USD 6.5 Million from NSF for the Design and Construction of a New Generation of Ocean-Bottom Seismographs for the U.S. Academic Community

USD 5 Million to Advance Labor Compliance in Colombia’s Port Sector

Support for Interpol’s Efforts to Reduce Illegal Fishing

New Arrangements Between the U.S. Coast Guard and the Coast Guards of Italy, and Taiwan

The Establishment of the U.S. Interagency Working Group on IUU Fishing

A Maritime Security Advisor Program in the Pacific

A Commitment Towards Cooperative Fisheries Law Enforcement on the High Seas

Support for Partner Capacity Building to Combat IUU Fishing via a New Five-Day Counter-IUU Fishing Course

A Maritime Information Sharing (MIS) Table-Top exercise with the EU-funded project CRIMARIO II, in Palau

The Ocean Prosperity and Maritime Security (OPMS) Partnership

Marine Pollution

The marine pollution session featured efforts and programs that target marine plastic, the fisheries sector, maritime transport, and infrastructure development. It also featured recycling initiatives and lifecycle approaches for plastics; clean-ups and remediation/restoration efforts; and research and innovation. U.S. announcements included: