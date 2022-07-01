US Commitment to NPT of Nuclear Weapons

Reaffirming Our Commitment to the Treaty of the of Nuclear Weapons

Washington, DC – Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On this day 54 years ago, the Treaty of the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) opened for signature in London, Moscow, and Washington, DC. Today, the United States reaffirms its commitment to this critical treaty and celebrates the immeasurable contribution it has made to the security and prosperity of the nations and peoples of the world.

The NPT has provided the essential foundation for international efforts to stem the looming threat – then and now – that nuclear weapons would proliferate across the globe. In so doing, the NPT has served the interests of all its parties and limited the potential risk of a devastating nuclear war. It has also expanded access to the astonishingly diverse benefits of the peaceful uses of the atom, whether for electricity, medicine, agriculture, or industry.

When the 10th Review Conference of the NPT opens one month from today, the United States will highlight the treaty’s enduring role in reducing global dangers – whether by facilitating arms control, safeguarding peaceful nuclear activities, or deterring violations – as we work toward our ultimate goal of a world without nuclear weapons. We look forward to working with all parties to preserve and strengthen this important treaty.