US Border Yuma Sector Seizes Firearm from Convicted Felons at Checkpoint

YUMA, AZ (STL.News) Blythe Station Border Patrol agents arrested two female convicted felons and seized a loaded revolver with altered serial numbers at the Highway 78 Immigration Checkpoint Wednesday.

At approximately 5 a.m., a U.S. Border Patrol canine alerted to a 2017 Honda Civic occupied by two U.S. citizens attempting to travel through the checkpoint. Agents directed the vehicle to the secondary inspection for further investigation. Agents conducted a search of the vehicle and found a loaded revolver with altered serial numbers in a bag located in the trunk. It is unknown if the weapon was used in the commission of a crime, but it is suspected to be a stolen firearm.

The driver, a 37-year-old female, claimed ownership of the firearm; however, the passenger, a 39-year-old female, stated that she removed the serial number from the firearm. Record checks of the driver revealed a criminal history for possession of a controlled substance, vehicle theft, stolen property, attempted fraud, resisting arrest and a prior possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Record checks on the passenger revealed a criminal history for possession of a controlled substance, manufacturing of a controlled substance, vehicle theft, presenting false identification to a peace officer, forgery, receiving stolen property, evading a peace officer, and grand theft money/labor/property.

The multiple felony convictions for the driver and passenger precluded them from legally possessing the firearm. Both subjects were arrested and taken into custody.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials welcome assistance from the community. Individuals can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll free. Reporting illicit activity could result in saving someone’s life.