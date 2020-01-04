US Border Patrol Seizes Approximately 400 Pounds of Marijuana on New Year’s Day

VAN HORN, TX (STL.News) U.S. Border Patrol Agents seize approximately 400 pounds of marijuana during the first hours of the new year.

“In some professions you get to be off for the holidays, in our line of work we remain alert and vigilant every day of the year.” Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Matthew Hudak said, “We are responsible of securing our homeland along the southwest border 24/7, 365 days out of the year. I am extremely proud of our agent’s vigilance and hard work to keep our communities safe.”

On Tuesday, New Year’s Eve, at approximately 9:00 p.m. Van Horn Agents were notified of a group of six individuals that appeared to be illegally present and detected with night vision technology. Agents responded to an area where they could tactically encounter the individuals to further investigate their immigration status.

On Wednesday, New Year’s Day, at approximately 2:30 a.m., agents along with a service canine approached the individuals, as the agents reached their location the individuals absconded. A short while later a service canine alerted the agents to six make-shift rectangular burlap backpacks. The contents of the backpacks tested positive for marijuana and had a combined weight of approximately 400 pounds.

Van Horn Agents are continuing to search for all absconded subjects.

The narcotics seized were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Big Bend Sector Border Patrol agents patrol 517 miles of the southwest border, an area that extends from Sierra Blanca, Texas to Sanderson, Texas. The Van Horn Station area of responsibility consists of 31.1 miles of border with Mexico, and approximately 4,965 square miles of terrain. The U.S. Border Patrol is made up of over 19,000 brave men and women who courageously secure our nation’s borders.