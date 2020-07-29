US-Australia Ministerial Consultations on Health Security Cooperation

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following Statement:

The Governments of the United States of America and Australia discussed health security cooperation at the 2020 Australia-U.S. Ministerial Consultations (AUSMIN) on July 28, 2020.

International collaboration is critical to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the collective threat of infectious diseases and pandemics. COVID-19 is the latest example of the threat to human health posed by emerging infectious diseases. The Department’s partnership with the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade remains vital to responding to the current crisis and preventing future infectious disease outbreaks, as well as addressing their devastating health, economic, and social costs.

The United States and Australia remain deeply committed to transparency, accountability and collaboration as we work together to strengthen and accelerate capacity building for health security in the Indo-Pacific. We are dedicated to the One Health approach that fosters cooperation between environmental conservation and human, animal, and plant health.

On the occasion of AUSMIN 2020, and in support of the goals of the United States Global Health Security Strategy and Australia’s Health Security Initiative for the Indo-Pacific region, our two governments reaffirm our strong partnership and welcome strengthened cooperation in 2020 and beyond.

