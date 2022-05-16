US APEC Business Advisory Council Member Appointment

New U.S. APEC Business Advisory Council Member Appointment

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

The United States welcomes the appointment of Laura Lane, Executive Vice President (EVP) and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at the United Parcel Service (UPS), to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Business Advisory Council (ABAC).

Ms. Lane and her ABAC counterparts from the other APEC economies will advise APEC Leaders on issues affecting the continued growth of the region’s economy. In this role, Ms. Lane will provide recommendations reflecting the perspective of U.S. stakeholders. ABAC, created in 1995 , consists of up to three business representatives from each APEC economy and is a key component of APEC’s multi-stakeholder approach to trade and economic policies. ABAC meets throughout the year to discuss policy recommendations, undertakes activities to promote trade and investment, as well as sustainable and inclusive growth, and reports annually to APEC Leaders.

In her role as EVP and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and a critical member of UPS’s Executive Leadership Team, Ms. Lane oversees the company’s Public Policy and Government Affairs, Communications, Sustainability, Community Relations Division, as well as The UPS Foundation. Ms. Lane has served in both the U.S. private and public sectors, with extensive experience in government, financial services, media and information-communications, and logistics, enabling her to represent the broad range of interests of U.S. businesses, including small-and women-owned businesses.

Prior to joining UPS, Ms. Lane served as Managing Director and Head of International Government Affairs at Citigroup and Vice President for Global Public Policy at Time Warner. In her government career, Ms. Lane served as a trade negotiator in the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative and as a diplomat in the U.S. Foreign Service. Ms. Lane currently serves as a member of the board of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees USA (UNHCR-USA) and the CDC Foundation, in addition to several other U.S. business associations and nonprofits, including the Atlantic Council, The Woodruff Arts Center, and the German-American Business Council.

For more than 30 years APEC has served as the premier economic platform for the United States to engage our regional partners on structural issues to advance an economic and trade architecture that opens markets, promotes high standards, and promotes sustainable and inclusive growth.