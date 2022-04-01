US Announces Humanitarian Assistance for Afghanistan

United States Announces Additional Humanitarian Assistance for the People of Afghanistan

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

During today’s High-Level Pledging Event on Supporting the Humanitarian Response in Afghanistan, the United States announced we are providing nearly $204 million in additional humanitarian assistance to help the people of Afghanistan, bringing the total amount to more than $720 million since August 2021. This new funding includes nearly $134 million from the Department of State and more than $70 million from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), continuing America’s commitment to the Afghan people. The United States welcomes the pledges made by other donors and commends Germany, Qatar, the United Kingdom, and the UN Office of the Coordinator for Humanitarian Assistance (UN OCHA) for co-hosting this critical event.

This assistance from the United States will support the scaled-up humanitarian response in Afghanistan and neighboring countries through independent humanitarian organizations, including the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), International Organization for Migration (IOM), United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), by funding the efforts and activities outlined in both the 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan for Afghanistan and 2022 Afghanistan Situation Regional Refugee Response Plan. This funding will provide emergency cash, shelter, trauma care and essential health services, water, sanitation and hygiene assistance, protection and gender-based violence services, multisectoral assistance, and reintegration assistance to internally displaced and returnee populations in Afghanistan and refugee populations in neighboring countries.

The United States remains committed to supporting the humanitarian needs of the Afghan people, and we continue to press Taliban leadership to abide by its commitments to respect the human rights of all of Afghanistan’s citizens, including the right of Afghan girls to receive an education. The reversal of this commitment by the Taliban, if it is not swiftly corrected, will profoundly harm the Afghan people, the country’s prospects for economic growth, and the Taliban’s ambition to improve their relations with the international community.