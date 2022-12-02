US adds 263,000 jobs in November as unemployment rate stays at 3.7%

The US added 263,000 jobs in November, the Labor Department announced on Friday, another strong month of jobs growth. The unemployment rate remained at 3.7%, close to a 50-year low.Employers hired 284,000 new positions in October and 269,000 in September and the latest figures show hiring has remained resilient despite rising interest rates and the announcement of a series of layoffs at technology and real estate companies.The government figures follow a downbeat report from ADP, the US’s largest payroll supplier. On Wednesday ADP said the private sector had added just 127,000 positions for the month, well below the 190,000 forecast by economists and a steep reduction from the 239,000 jobs ADP recorded in October.The jobs market has remained strong even as the Federal Reserve has imposed the biggest series of rate rises in decades in its fight to tame inflation. ADP’s chief economist Nela Richardson said it was still too early to say but it seemed the rate rises were filtering through to hiring decisions.This week Fed chair Jerome Powell indicated that the continuing strength of the jobs market – and rising wages – were likely to trigger more rate rises in the coming months.“Turning points can be hard to capture in the labor market, but our data suggest that Federal Reserve tightening is having an impact on job creation and pay gains,” said Richardson. “In addition, companies are no longer in hyper-replacement mode. Fewer people are quitting and the post-pandemic recovery is stabilizing.”