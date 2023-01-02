Uquid Coin (UQC) Rises 1.32%, Outperforms the Crypto Market Monday – InvestorsObserver

Uquid Coin (UQC) has been relatively less volatile compared to the crypto market. So far Monday, the Wrapped Tokens has advanced 1.32% to $5.08.

Low Volatility

InvestorsObserver gives Uquid Coin a low volatility rank of 21, placing it in the bottom 21% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge takes into account meaning that one day won’t make or break its rank.

UQC’s low volatility reading comes with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively narrow price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Uquid Coin price is trading near resistance. With support near $4.71 and resistance near $5.18. This positions Uquid Coin with potential selling pressures ahead as it may be getting over extended.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

