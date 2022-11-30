Upside surprise left as we go into 2023; IT has decoupled in some way from US slowdown: Ridham Desai

“I think we are in a structural BOP surplus position because the amount of capital that is going to come to India is going to be far in excess of what we need as defined by our saving deficit or our current account. I do not think this is going to be a capital deficit country for the next few years. It is going to be a capital surplus country,” says Ridham Desai, MD, Morgan Stanley

Same time last year everything that was digital or IT was trading at PE multiples like never before, these companies were talking about a visibility for a double digit growth for many quarters. Attrition was like never before. Now the wheel has reversed and business is slowing down, growth is a concern and forget attrition, layoffs have started. At what point will IT services become cheap and attractive?

We are at that point already. In fact, we may have gone past that point a couple of months ago but it does not mean that there is an acceleration in growth coming anytime soon. I am just separating the growth from the price. The price may have troughed a couple of months ago and we may be in a period where stocks consolidate for a while before the next growth cycle emerges.

The only key point I leave behind is that hitherto US recessions or big slowdown in US growth have caused IT stocks to plummet in India. In fact it caused the Indian market also to go down. I think we have in some way decoupled from that in the IT sector; the reason being that corporations around the world want to digitalise, recession or no recession.

They may use the recessionary period to consolidate their tech investments and India still remains the cheapest and best place to do this. IT services companies may not experience the type of slowdown they have seen in previous down cycles in US growth and to that extent, there is a little bit of an upside surprise left, as we go into 2023 from where we were in terms of stock prices a couple of months ago.

Morgan Stanley comes out with a variety of reports. There are some tactical calls and some structural ideas. There are some thematic ideas. What would be a tactical idea or trade for 2023 because six months-eight months is tactical in your book?

I think non-bank lending business or NBFCs because the rate cycle has more or less peaked and they had it rough in 2022. As rates go up, they do not enjoy liability franchises and therefore see their liability cost go up. We believe the RBI has a couple of rate hikes to go another 60 bps and then we are done.

Our view is inflation will trend lower and the forward looking inflation we estimate is around 5.5% and at 6.5% there will be a full 100 bps of real rates which is what Dr Patra's report talked about as the anchor which is 80 to 100 bps real rates. That will be a big trigger for non-banking lending businesses so maybe that is one trade that one should watch out for.

That is a tactical part. What about a more medium term – 3-5 years combination of a structure and a little bit of a cyclical trade?

Banks are really doing very well because at the outset, the credit boom coming in India balance sheets are strong and growth is recovering. It is an environment for credit growth. In our blue paper, we have opined that credit to GDP which is currently at 57%, is likely going to 100% in the next 10 years which is a 17% compounding of credit growth. Banks will be looking at that type of headline credit growth and really good earnings over the next few years.

Right now, deposit growth is lacking credit growth. is showing 20% advances and 10% deposit growth. Banks ultimately will need capital. I do not think that with the saving rates going down, domestic capital is going to be available. How will this economy grow when we are in a capital-starved economy?

No, no we are not capital starved. I will address the bank question and then come to the capital starved issue. Raising liabilities will be the key distinguishing factor across the banking sector when you are picking stocks. We made a headline comment on banks but within that, the banks that nail liabilities will be the one that will outperform and no doubt about it.

Raising liabilities now is not just about having a branch network. It is also about having technology; it is consumer services. Customer servicing is far more complicated than it used to be before so it is not so obvious that the public sector banks win because historically given their branch network, they just collected deposits. They may not be the ones that necessarily wins. Some of them may, but the game is more complicated.

I think the private sector banks are up to it and they are capable of delivering a much better liability franchise and therefore win this game in the next five-seven years.

Coming to your question on capital starvation, I should say savings rather than capital. Capital is a confusing word. We are a saving deficit country because we run a current account deficit. Current account deficit is nothing but the gap between our investment rate and our saving rate. We import that much of saving from the rest of the world through our capital account but right now, we are importing far more capital than what we actually need.

Therefore what we run is a BOP surplus. There was a period when we ran a lower BOP surplus because of the impact on the trade deficit on account of worsening terms of trade which caused oil prices to go up. When oil prices go up, the domestic savings rate goes down because we have to spend that much more on fuel and therefore the current account widens and then we need more capital to fund that right. At times it may not be available and therefore you run a BOP deficit.

I think we are in a structural BOP surplus position because the amount of capital that is going to come to India is going to be far in excess of what we need as defined by our saving deficit or our current account. Capital in my view is not a problem, it may not go to precisely those businesses that need it, which is the market clearing mechanism. At a certain price, people are willing to buy a business; at another price, people are not willing to buy. But on the aggregate, I do not think this is going to be a capital deficit country for the next few years. It is going to be a capital surplus country.

You have mentioned corporate profits are ultimately the bedrock on which markets will go higher. When you see windfall taxes on the oil and gas sector, imposition of steel duty it just makes you wonder if the intention of the administration is not to allow corporates to make extraordinary profits?

No, these are tactical calls to manage the economy.

You do not read too much into it.

No, no these are tactical calls and I think they are managing this a lot better than we have done in the past okay. In almost hyper managing it to make sure that the economy does not get derailed. I think what was done in the oil sector is a lesson for the whole world to learn because oil went through a very specific event related to the price shock and there was a need for central banks and governments to coordinate to reduce the impact of that on inflation.

The way we did it was the best in the world. Had other countries done it, they would not have experienced this inflation spike and therefore they would not have had to raise rates so much and cause such a big slowdown in growth that they are going to experience in the next 12 months. So I do not think it is a problem at all. This coordination is actually very welcome and these are tactical calls. The structural emphasis is still that we need higher private savings and therefore we need higher private profits because the government is not going to do its work of setting up capacity except the infrastructure sector. The government is happy to let the private sector do it for which private savings need to go up and therefore private profits need to go up.

