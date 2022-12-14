Upshur County man sentenced for firearms charge

ELKINS, WEST VIRGINIA – Bo D. Beckner, of Buckhannon, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 46 months of incarceration for a firearms charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Beckner, 42, pleaded guilty in June 2022 to one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.” Beckner, a person prohibited from having firearms because of prior convictions, admitted to having a 12-guage shotgun in April 2021 in Upshur County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher L. Bauer prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives and West Virginia State Police investigated.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.