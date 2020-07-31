Upshur County man Jason Benton Barcus admits to methamphetamine distribution

(STL.News) – Jason Benton Barcus, of Ellamore, West Virginia, has admitted to methamphetamine distribution, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Barcus, age 40, pled guilty to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 grams or more of Methamphetamine.” Barcus admitted to distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine in March 2019 in Upshur County.

Barcus faces not less than ten years and up to life incarceration and a fine of up to $10,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon Flower is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Mountain Lakes Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE