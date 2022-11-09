Upland and FIFA Officially Launch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Experience in The Upland Metaverse

sponsored

FIFA and Upland have agreed to a multi-year partnership, starting with the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

The first of its kind partnership allows football fans from around the world to get a better understanding of Web3 and how to enjoy and benefit from a gamified metaverse experience

Agreement includes access for fans to own collectibles of legendary video highlights from FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ matches

PALO ALTO, Calif. November 9, 2022 – Upland and FIFA have today announced a multi-year partnership that allows the Upland community and football fans worldwide to collect, trade, and own FIFA digital assets and game video highlights, pursuing a joint mission to help fans get a better understanding of how the metaverse and web3 work.

Through the experience, fans will learn how to participate and contribute to the virtual community-driven environment. A broad variety of activities in Upland during and between tournaments will support the education efforts and the opportunities for fans to support their favorite national team.

Upland will work with FIFA to create fun, gamified experiences in the largest open metaverse mapped to the real world with over 3 million registered accounts. For FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ a fully constructed replica of the Lusail Stadium alongside a FIFA World Cup™ branded village, shops, and showrooms, will be added to their real-world addresses in Upland which fans can visit virtually.

For FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Upland also introduces a collection game for the football fans, with a limited number of mystery bundles at multiple rarities available. They include country specific team crests, boots, shirts and historic Official World Cup™ logos, posters, and mascots so that fans can complete digital collection albums across all thirty-two (32) country teams represented.

Completing collections will contribute to a user’s fan score, and those with the highest scores will win prizes, including, for example, the Lusail Stadium as virtual property in the metaverse. Other core game mechanics include the possibility to obtain special mementos of this year’s tournament; including video highlights of the games which cannot be purchased directly from Upland.

There are twenty-two (22) real world cities open in Upland, where fans can start their metaverse journey by acquiring and trading virtual properties that are based on real-world addresses. Fans can now add buildings and prominently display their FIFA World Cup™ pride in the form of country flags and FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ branded outdoor decor items adding more value to the properties themselves. Fans will also have the opportunity to become metaverse entrepreneurs and create shops on their properties to sell their collected assets to other players.

“No other world competition unites countries and people worldwide quite like the FIFA World Cup™,” says Dirk Lueth, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Upland. “We’re excited to create a multi-touch web3 experience showcasing fun, innovation, entrepreneurialism and community as the first of many opportunities in the future of FIFA World Cups™, where fans can now collect, own, and share a real moment in history.”

The FIFA World Cup™ journey culminates with the final on December 18, 2022 and as the world celebrates the winner in reality, so too will Upland. Upland will announce its first ever capital city for the winning nation, and the legacy of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ will remain intact in Upland with elements of the metaverse replica of the stadiums, shops, showrooms, and properties given as prizes to fans with the most album collections of digital assets and videos acquired in Upland.

Upland is available to download for free on iOS, Android and the web, and can be played from anywhere in the world.

