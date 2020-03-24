Updates from Lilly about insulin supply and affordability

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (STL.News) To keep the diabetes community informed about important developments from the COVID-19 crisis, Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) today is providing updates related to insulin supply and affordability:

As we announced on March 3, Lilly does not currently anticipate shortages for any of our medicines, including all forms of insulin. Lilly is committed to manufacturing medicines that meet global safety, quality, value and environmental expectations. With the help of a large network of global external manufacturing partners we supply medication to nearly 125 countries. Lilly is committed to public health and the needs of people with chronic conditions who depend on our medicines around the world.

Since the initial outbreak, Lilly has closely monitored our supply chain for potential impact to the supply of our medicines around the world. We continue to monitor the situation, and our insulin manufacturing sites in the U.S. and Europe remain operational, with increased precautions in place to protect the supply of medicine and the welfare of our employees. Lilly does not source active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) for any of our approved medicines from China.

U.S. pharmacies that temporarily don’t have Lilly medicines in stock due to higher demand can order them from wholesalers, and generally they can be delivered in 1 to 2 days. Lilly has received a few reports of U.S. pharmacies stating that insulin orders are not being fulfilled due to “manufacturer backorder.” Lilly has informed wholesalers and others in the supply chain that we do not have any products on backorder, including insulin. Patients should ask their pharmacist to secure an order from their wholesaler.

With many individuals financially affected by the COVID-19 crisis, Lilly wants to remind people of cost-saving options for insulin, especially for those with no or limited income. Anyone who has lost employment and uses Lilly insulin should call the Lilly Diabetes Solution Center at (833) 808-1234 to learn about options that include access to free insulin that has been donated for people with lower incomes. For people with an urgent need for insulin and nowhere else to turn, the Solution Center can help provide immediate help. The Solution Center is open 9 am to 8 pm ET Monday through Friday.

“COVID-19 is an unprecedented challenge for all of us, but Lilly has planned for such events,” said Mike Mason, president, Lilly Diabetes. “Our manufacturing facilities, supply chain, and Lilly Diabetes Solution Center are designed to support those who rely on insulin. We are committed to providing a regular supply of safe insulin, and our Solution Center can provide real insulin affordability assistance for people during this difficult time, including people whose jobs have gone away. If you need help, please call the Lilly Diabetes Solution Center.”

About Diabetes

Approximately 34 million Americans1 (just over 1 in 10) and an estimated 463 million adults worldwide2 have diabetes. Type 2 diabetes is the most common type internationally, accounting for an estimated 90 to 95 percent of all diabetes cases in the United States alone1. Diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs when the body does not properly produce or use the hormone insulin.

