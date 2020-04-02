Updated New Mexico COVID-19 cases: Now at 363

SANTA FE, NM (STL.News) New Mexico state health officials on Wednesday announced 48 additional positive tests for COVID-19.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

19 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

2 new cases in Cibola County

2 new cases in Curry County

3 new cases in Doña Ana County

1 new case in Grant County

4 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Otero County

3 new cases in Sandoval County

5 new cases in San Juan County

6 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Taos County

The Department of Health on Tuesday also reported one additional death in New Mexico related to COVID-19.

That case is:

A female in her 90s from Sandoval County who died Tuesday, March 31. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

The number of deaths in the state related to COVID-19 is now six.

Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 363 positive tests for COVID-19:

Bernalillo County: 148

Catron County: 1

Chaves County: 10

Cibola County: 4

Curry County: 5

Doña Ana County: 21

Eddy County: 4

Grant County: 1

Lea County: 2

McKinley County: 20

Otero County: 1

Rio Arriba County: 4

Roosevelt County: 1

Sandoval County: 32

San Juan County: 37

San Miguel County: 1

Santa Fe County: 48

Socorro County: 3

Taos County: 12

Torrance County: 3

Valencia County: 5

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

As of today, there are 31 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 26 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has detected community spread and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. All businesses except those deemed essential have been ordered to close. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (855) 600-3453.

Thanks to increased statewide testing capacity, the following people may now be considered for COVID-19 testing:

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of New Mexico residents who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

​Asymptomatic residents in nursing homes;

​Asymptomatic people in congregant settings such as homeless shelters, group homes, detention centers;

​Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of cough, fever or shortness of breath.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call (833) 551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.

The state Department of Health will update its dedicated COVID-19 webpage with additional tests as the state lab provides results.