Updated New Mexico COVID-19 cases: Now at 24,396; two additional deaths

08/24/2020
STL.News

SANTA FE, NM (STL.News) New Mexico state health officials on Sunday announced 98 additional COVID-19 cases.  Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

  • 17 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 8 new cases in Chaves County
  • 3 new cases in Curry County
  • 4 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 2 new cases in Eddy County
  • 14 new cases in Lea County
  • 4 new cases in Luna County
  • 5 new cases in McKinley County
  • 6 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 6 new cases in San Juan County
  • 5 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 19 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 5 new cases in Valencia County

The Department of Health on Sunday reported two additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19. They are:

  • A male in his 30s from Bernalillo County.  The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from McKinley County.  The individual had underlying conditions.
  • The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 745.

Previously reported numbers included four cases that have been identified as duplicates (three in Bernalillo County, one in Doña Ana County) – these have now been corrected.  Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 24,396 COVID-19 cases:

  1. Bernalillo County: 5,601
  2. Catron County: 5
  3. Chaves County: 622
  4. Cibola County: 392
  5. Colfax County: 19
  6. Curry County: 638
  7. Doña Ana County: 2,716
  8. Eddy County: 417
  9. Grant County: 76
  10. Guadalupe County: 33
  11. Harding County: 2
  12. Hidalgo County: 93
  13. Lea County: 1,036
  14. Lincoln County: 164
  15. Los Alamos County: 24
  16. Luna County: 269
  17. McKinley County: 4,157
  18. Mora County: 6
  19. Otero County: 215
  20. Quay County: 60
  21. Rio Arriba County: 345
  22. Roosevelt County: 191
  23. Sandoval County: 1,194
  24. San Juan County: 3,146
  25. San Miguel County: 67
  26. Santa Fe County: 777
  27. Sierra County: 37
  28. Socorro County: 76
  29. Taos County: 115
  30. Torrance County: 63
  31. Union County: 31
  32. Valencia County: 493

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

  • Cibola County Correctional Center: 324
  • Otero County Prison Facility: 280
  • Otero County Processing Center: 159
  • Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

  • Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 26
  • Lea County Correctional Facility: 4
  • Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1
  • Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1
  • Otero County Prison Facility: 472
  • Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1
  • Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

As of today, there are 64 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.  This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico.  This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 11,539 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

  1. Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
  2. Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
  3. Atria Vista del Rio in Albuquerque
  4. Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
  5. BeeHive Homes of Farmington in Farmington
  6. Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
  7. Brookdale Santa Fe in Santa Fe
  8. Camino Healthcare in Albuquerque
  9. Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo
  10. Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
  11. Casa de Paz Senior Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
  12. Casa de Sunview in Albuquerque
  13. Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
  14. Casa Real in Santa Fe
  15. Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation in Clayton
  16. Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
  17. Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces in Las Cruces
  18. Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque
  19. Good Samaritan Society Socorro in Socorro
  20. Harmony Residential Care in Rio Rancho
  21. Heartfelt Manor in Roswell
  22. Ladera Center in Albuquerque
  23. Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
  24. Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
  25. Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington
  26. Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
  27. McKinley Care Center in Gallup
  28. Mission Arch Center in Roswell
  29. Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque
  30. The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
  31. New Mexico State Veterans’ Home in Truth or Consequences
  32. North Ridge Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Albuquerque
  33. Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
  34. Princeton Place in Albuquerque
  35. Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque
  36. Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup
  37. The Rehab Center of Albuquerque in Albuquerque
  38. Retirement Ranches in Clovis
  39. The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
  40. Rio Rancho Center in Rio Rancho
  41. Saint Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
  42. Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
  43. Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
  44. Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos
  45. Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
  46. Sunset Vista Adult Residential Care in Silver City
  47. Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque
  48. Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces in Las Cruces
  49. Wheatfields Senior Living in Clovis
  50. The Woodmark at Uptown in Albuquerque

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure.  The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive.  To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare.  These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated.  New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19.  Stay home, especially if you are sick.  Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (855) 600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

  • Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;
  • Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
  • Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;
  • Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call (833) 551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.

Original release published August 23, 2020