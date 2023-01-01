UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Falls 0.03%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Sunday – InvestorsObserver

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) has been relatively less volatile when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Sunday, the Payment Tokens has fallen 2.77% to $3.51.

Low Volatility

InvestorsObserver gives UNUS SED LEO a low volatility rank of 22, placing it in the bottom 22% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge analyzes this makes its score defined by recent trends, rather than a bad day.

LEO’s low volatility reading comes with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively narrow price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.UNUS SED LEO price is trading near resistance. With support near $3.39 and resistance set at $3.53. This leaves UNUS SED LEO with potential selling pressures ahead as it may be getting over extended.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

