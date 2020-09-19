Unmanned Aircraft Systems Lead to Several Arrests Throughout Del Rio Sector

DEL RIO, Texas (STL.News) U.S. Border Patrol agents made several arrests with the assistance of CBP Air and Marine Operations’ Unmanned Aircraft System, Sept. 16.

In five separate events, UAS crews assisted agents in the field, resulting in 26 arrests. Eight illegal aliens were located and arrested near Comstock, 10 near Del Rio, seven near Eagle Pass, and four near Carrizo Springs.

AMO’s UAS crews use cutting-edge systems technology, and real-time networked data dissemination and exploitation to detect, identify, monitor, and coordinate a response with law enforcement partners to threats at the nation’s border and on approach to the United States. This real-time view allows agents to effectively patrol vast amounts of land that may be otherwise inaccessible to agents.

