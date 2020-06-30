University of Virginia Agrees to Settle Claims Associated with Federal Grants

(STL.News) – The University of Virginia, located in Charlottesville, has agreed to pay $1 million to settle claims that it did not properly account for certain rebates and credits the university received on purchases it made in connection with federal grants and awards (Federal Awards).

Under applicable provisions, universities can use money from Federal Awards to purchase materials for use in meeting the obligations of the Federal Award. The United States alleged that some rebates and discounts obtained on certain purchases by the university during the 2009 to 2017 time frame were not accounted for in reducing charges against Federal Award funding.

The resolutions obtained in this matter were the result of a coordinated effort between the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia; Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General; NASA Office of Inspector General; and Army Criminal Investigation Command. Support was provided by the National Science Foundation Office of Inspector General; Department of Education; Department of Commerce; and Department of Energy.

The matter was investigated by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Gerard Mene and Kristin Starr. The civil claims settled by this agreement are allegations only; there has been no determination of civil liability.

