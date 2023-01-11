Universal plans smaller focused theme parks in Texas, Nevada

Marcus Lindstrom/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images Comcast’s (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Universal Studios is keeping up heavy investments in its parks and resorts operations with two new focused developments in Texas and Nevada. One resort aimed at younger children will be built on 97 acres Universal acquired in Frisco, Texas, a suburb just north of Dallas. That deal was telegraphed by sale filings indicating theme park usage and a provision banning advertising in the area from Universal competitors Disney (DIS), Six Flags (SIX), Merlin/Legoland, SeaWorld (SEAS) and Great Wolf Resorts. That park will include rides, shows, and a hotel along with character meet-and-greets, Bloomberg noted. Meanwhile, Universal also plans a year-round destination focused on horror in Las Vegas, where it will be the anchor tenant in a 20-acre expansion of the Area15 entertainment district. Both developments are smaller than the major resort space where Universal, Disney, and Six Flags have squared off, and as Universal keeps investing it suggests more such developments may be coming to more locations. In other theme park news, Disney has eased up some price pressures at its parks in the latest moves under returned CEO Bob Iger.