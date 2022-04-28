Joint Statement on the United States – Iceland Strategic Dialogue

Washington, DC

The following is the text of a joint statement by the Governments of the United States of America and Iceland following their strategic dialogue in Reykjavik, Iceland on April 26.



As close NATO Allies, the United States and Iceland discussed a range of issues pertinent to each country’s national security and to the security of the North Atlantic at the annual strategic dialogue on April 26. The two countries reiterated their condemnation of Russia’s unprovoked and unjustifiable war of aggression, while reaffirming their steadfast support for Ukraine. As part of the dialogue, the Allies reviewed cooperation at NATO and the bilateral security relationship. They also discussed continued cooperation on issues including safeguarding the international rules-based order, People’s Republic of China influence in Europe, the Arctic and measures to address climate change, cybersecurity, and global human rights. The bilateral defense agreement between the United States and Iceland, in place since 1951, continues to contribute to the security of our two democracies.

The United States was represented by the Department of State, the Department of Defense (Office of the Secretary Defense, Joint Staff, and U.S. European Command), the U.S. Coast Guard, the Department of Homeland Security, and the U.S. Embassy in Reykjavik. Iceland was represented by the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, the Prime Minister’s Office, the Icelandic Coast Guard, and the Icelandic Embassy in Washington, D.C.

