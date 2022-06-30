United States Hosts U.S.– EU Space Dialogue

Washington, DC – The US Department of State released the following statement:

As part of our deep ongoing collaboration on outer space issues, officials from the United States and the European Union met for the 11th U.S.-EU Space Dialogue in Washington, D.C. Officials discussed cooperation on Earth observation and disaster response, global navigation satellite systems, spaceflight safety and space situational awareness, and opportunities for trans-Atlantic cooperation to ensure the security and long-term sustainability of outer space activities. The United States and the European Union have a long history of space cooperation, including collaboration on applications of U.S. Global Positioning System and EU’s Galileo system and the use of Earth observation satellites to support action on climate change, a shared priority.

The United States delegation was led by Jennifer R. Littlejohn, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Department of State’s Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs, and Eric Desautels, Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Bureau of Arms Control, Verification and Compliance. It included representatives from the Department of State, the Department of Commerce, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the Department of Defense, and the Department of Interior.

The European Union delegation was led by Evi Papantoniou, Acting Director for Space in the European Commission – Directorate-General for Defence Industry and Space (DEFIS) and Carine Claeys, the European External Action Service’s Special Envoy for Space. It included representatives from the European Commission, European External Action Service, and the European Space Agency.