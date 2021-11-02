United States, European Union, and Partners Formally Launch Global Methane Pledge to Keep 1.5C Within Reach
Today, the United States, the European Union, and partners formally launched the Global Methane Pledge, an initiative to reduce global methane emissions to keep the goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius within reach. A total of over 100 countries representing 70% of the global economy and nearly half of anthropogenic methane emissions have now signed onto the pledge.
The strong global support for the Pledge illustrates growing momentum to swiftly reduce methane emissions—widely regarded as the single most effective strategy to reduce global warming. Countries joining the Global Methane Pledge commit to a collective goal of reducing global methane emissions by at least 30 percent from 2020 levels by 2030 and moving towards using best available inventory methodologies to quantify methane emissions, with a particular focus on high emission sources. The countries who have joined the Pledge represent all regions of the world and include representatives from developed and developing nations.
The U.S. and EU are also proud to announce a significant expansion of financial and technical support to assist implementation of the Pledge. Global philanthropies have committed $328 million in funding to support scale up of these types of methane mitigation strategies worldwide. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the European Investment Bank, and the Green Climate Fund have committed to support the Pledge through both technical assistance and project finance. The International Energy Agency will also serve as an implementation partner.
Delivering on the Global Methane Pledge would reduce warming by at least 0.2 degrees Celsius by 2050, providing a crucial foundation for global climate change mitigation efforts. In addition, according to the Global Methane Assessment from the Climate and Clean Air Coalition (CCAC) and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), achieving the 2030 goal would prevent over 200,000 premature deaths, hundreds of thousands of asthma-related emergency room visits, and over 20 million tons of crop losses a year by 2030.
The supporters of the Global Methane Pledge include the U.S., the EU, and the following 103 countries:
Albania
Andorra
Argentina
Armenia
Barbados
Belgium
Belize
Benin
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Brazil
Bulgaria
Burkina Faso
Canada
Central African Republic
Chile
Colombia
Republic of the Congo
Cameroon
Costa Rica
Cote D’Ivoire
Croatia
Cyprus
Democratic Republic of the Congo
Denmark
Djibouti
Dominican Republic
Ecuador
El Salvador
Estonia
Ethiopia
Federated States of Micronesia
Fiji
Finland
France
Gabon
Gambia
Georgia
Germany
Ghana
Greece
Grenada
Guatemala
Guyana
Honduras
Iceland
Indonesia
Iraq
Ireland
Israel
Italy
Jamaica
Japan
Jordan
Korea
Kyrgyzstan
Kuwait
Liberia
Libya
Luxembourg
Malawi
Mali
Malta
Marshall Islands
Mexico
Monaco
Montenegro
Morocco
Nauru
Netherlands
Nepal
New Zealand
Nigeria
North Macedonia
Nuie
Norway
Pakistan
Palau
Panama
Papua New Guinea
Peru
Philippines
Portugal
Rwanda
Saudi Arabia
Senegal
Serbia
Singapore
Slovenia
Spain
St. Kitts & Nevis
Suriname
Sweden
Switzerland
Togo
Tonga
Tunisia
Ukraine
United Arab Emirates
United Kingdom
Uruguay
Vanuatu
Vietnam
Zambia