United States Designates Houthi Finance Network in Coordination with Gulf Partners

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

The United States is designating members of an international network funding the Houthis’ military forces, which have routinely attacked civilians and civilian infrastructure in Yemen and in neighboring states, while intensifying Yemen’s humanitarian crisis. The United States has coordinated this action closely with our Gulf partners. Operating under the leadership of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force and Houthi financier Sa’id al-Jamal, this network has transferred tens of millions of dollars to Yemen in support of the Houthis.

Houthi attacks inside Yemen and against Yemen’s neighbors, including recent terrorist attacks explicitly targeting civilian sites in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, have caused numerous civilian casualties. The Houthis’ continued military offensive in Marib is exacerbating Yemen’s humanitarian crisis, putting more than a million vulnerable internally displaced people at grave risk. The Houthis have also detained current and former Yemeni employees of the U.S. Embassy in Sana’a without contact with their families for months.

We continue to work closely with our regional partners to act decisively against those seeking to prolong this war for their own goals. The United States remains firmly committed to helping Saudi Arabia and the UAE defend themselves and the tens of thousands of U.S. citizens living in the Gulf against these Houthi attacks.

Despite persistent calls for peace from the international community, the Houthis continue their destructive campaign inside and outside of Yemen. Houthi leaders must cease their campaign of violence and negotiate in good faith without preconditions to end the conflict.