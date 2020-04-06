United States Attorney William M. McSwain Announces Nearly $60 Million in Grants Available to Support Offenders’ Successful Reentry into Communities and to Prevent their Reversion to Criminal Behavior

PHIA – United States Attorney William M. McSwain announced that nearly $60 million in Department of Justice grants is available to help communities address public safety by supporting the successful reentry back into their communities of adult and juvenile offenders who have served their prison sentences.

The funding is available through the Office of Justice Programs (OJP), the federal government’s leading source of public safety funding and crime victim assistance in state, local, and tribal jurisdictions. OJP’s programs support a wide array of activities and services, including adult and juvenile reentry initiatives and research projects designed to improve our knowledge of what works in reentry programming.

“Providing offenders who have paid their debt to society with functional ways to reintegrate into their communities is an important piece of the Department’s strategy for promoting public safety,” said U.S. Attorney McSwain. “And what we have learned from our District’s reentry program – Supervision to Aid Reentry (STAR) – is that these programs work. For example, in our District, statistics show that the recidivism and revocation rates of offenders who graduate from the STAR program are significantly lower than offenders residing in our District who did not participate in the program.”

“Our District’s STAR program is a national model, and its success is directly attributable to the strong partnerships we have forged with the Federal Community Defenders’ Office, the U.S. Probation Office, and the Court,” continued U.S. Attorney McSwain. “I encourage all who are eligible to apply for these available grants to strengthen and grow reentry programs in our District and beyond.”

“Our nation is facing difficult public safety challenges that demand strong and immediate action. The high rate of recidivism poses a dire threat to community safety and is being met with a robust response by this Administration,” said Katharine T. Sullivan, Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Justice Programs. “The Department of Justice is front and center in the fight to meet this persistent challenge. OJP is making historic amounts of grant funding available to ensure that our communities have access to innovative and diverse solutions.”

