United States Attorney Will Thompson to Help Mark National Human Trafficking Awareness Day

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – United States Attorney Will Thompson will join with officials from the Charleston YWCA and other key stakeholders on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. for National Human Trafficking Awareness Day.

The press conference will include a “Red Sand” event, a visibility initiative to bring attention to the vulnerabilities that can lead to human trafficking and exploitation. The day is part of National Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

WHAT: National Human Trafficking Awareness Day Press Conference

WHEN: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 11:30 a.m.

WHERE: Steps of Kanawha County Courthouse, 409 Virginia Street East, Charleston

