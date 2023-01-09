United States Attorney Will Thompson to Address West Virginia Board of Education

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – United States Attorney Will Thompson will appear before the West Virginia Board of Education during its 9 a.m. meeting on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, to promote career technical education law and public safety programs.

WHAT: Presentation on Career Technical Education Law and Public Safety Programs

WHEN: Wednesday, January 11, 2023. The meeting begins at 9 a.m.

WHERE: West Virginia Board of Education, West Virginia Capitol Complex, Building 6, Suite 600, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard, East, Charleston

Audio of the meeting will be live-streamed here: https://wvde.us/meeting-greeting/

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia.

###