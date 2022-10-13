United States Attorney Kavanaugh Observes Domestic Violence Awareness Month

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.- United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh joins the U.S. Department of Justice, the Office on Violence Against Women (OVW), advocates, survivors, victim service providers, justice professionals, police and first responders, as well as communities and sovereign tribal nations across the U.S. in observing October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM).

Domestic violence is more prevalent than many people realize, and its devastating consequences can span generations and last a lifetime. Approximately one in four women, and one in seven men, will experience severe domestic violence in their lifetimes; however, rates are disproportionately higher for American Indian and Alaska Native populations, women of Color, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, and two-spirit people, and people with disabilities. DVAM provides an opportunity to spread awareness about domestic violence and encourages everyone to participate in a role to end gender-based violence.

“Domestic violence affects us all personally in some way,” United States Attorney Kavanaugh said today. “Federal prosecutors for the Western District of Virginia have a duty to use all the tools at our disposal, including leveraging our partnerships with local law enforcement, to ensure victims have a viable path to safety and justice.”

While most prosecutions for domestic violence are handled by state prosecutors, United States Attorney Kavanaugh highlighted those instances where the Department of Justice may become involved, including cases where there is a cyber component, cases involving the crossing of state lines, and cases involving a firearm.

“We take cases of domestic violence very seriously and work extensively to provide services to survivors for rebuilding their lives and healing,” said United States Attorney Kavanaugh. “My Office is dedicated to providing the highest level of care in helping victims of domestic violence navigate the sometimes complex criminal justice process.”

In addition, the Department of Justice makes available funding streams to non-profits for relocation, safety, and other programs aiding work with domestic violence victims and other services.

To learn more about the Office of Violence Against Women, please visit www.justice.gov.OVM.