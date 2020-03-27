United States Attorney for the District of Columbia Timothy J. Shea’s Statement Urging Vigilance regarding COVID-19 Scams

(STL.News) – In times of national crisis, scammers look to pounce on unsuspecting persons to steal their personal information and money. The COVID-19 pandemic is no different. The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and its law enforcement partners already have seen numerous reports from around the country of scams related to the COVID-19 pandemic. These scammers look to prey on people’s fears and insecurities regarding the pandemic, or seek to provide false cures for the virus. They also look to take people’s money through fake charities or investments related to the pandemic.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia urges everyone to be vigilant regarding these types of scams and to report any suspected fraud or scams to the COVID-19 Pandemic Fraud Hotline, 202-252-7022 and USADC.COVID19@usdoj.gov. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to the detection, investigation, and prosecution of fraudsters who would seek to take advantage of individuals in the District of Columbia during this public health emergency.

