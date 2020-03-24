United States and Japan Expand Airlines’ Access to Tokyo’s Haneda Airport

Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

Yesterday in Washington, the United States and Japan exchanged diplomatic notes to amend the 1952 Civil Air Transport Agreement between the two countries. The amendment provides for 12 new daytime slot pairs each for U.S. and Japanese air carriers to operate between the United States and Tokyo International Airport (Haneda), the busiest in Japan.

These flights are expected to begin as early as the 2020 International Air Transport Association spring season, starting March 29. This change increases the number of slot pairs available to U.S. airlines for service to and from Haneda from the current total of six to 18. Several U.S. carriers have expressed strong interest in offering additional daytime service to Haneda, in part due to its central location near downtown Tokyo.

The agreement allows air carriers to provide more affordable, convenient, and efficient air services to consumers and shippers, thereby strengthening our economies, expanding trade, and promoting people-to-people ties. It provides new valuable commercial opportunities for the airline and travel industries, especially once restrictions related to COVID-19 are lifted.

