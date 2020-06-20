United States and Canada Forge Ahead on Critical Minerals Cooperation

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Cynthia Kierscht and Associate Deputy Minister of Natural Resources Canada Shawn Tupper participated in the second U.S.-Canada Critical Minerals Working Group virtual meeting on June 17, hosted by Canada.

In spite of the unique challenges posed by COVID-19, Deputy Assistant Secretary Kierscht and Associate Deputy Minister Tupper reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the U.S.-Canada supply chain for critical minerals that are essential to our mutual security and future prosperity. The United States and Canada reviewed progress of the five Sub-Working Groups implementing the countries’ Joint Action Plan for Cooperation on Critical Minerals and set priorities for the next phase of bilateral collaboration. Officials across both governments explored opportunities for joint action in priority areas such as rare earth elements, materials for next generation batteries, and minerals essential to semi-conductor development and production. They also discussed each country’s efforts to address the effects of the global pandemic on the mining and natural resources sectors and to stimulate economic recovery. The inaugural meeting of the U.S.-Canada Critical Minerals Working Group was held on October 3, 2019, in Washington, D.C.

