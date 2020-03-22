United Reinstates Some International Flights Across the Globe to Help Customers Get Where they Need to Be

CHICAGO, IL (STL.News) While travel demand continues to drop and United continues to adjust its schedules accordingly, the airline knows some people around the globe are displaced and still need to get home. While United’s international schedule will still be reduced by about 90% in April, the airline will continue flying six daily operations to and from the following destinations – covering Asia, Australia, Latin America, the Middle East and Europe – in an effort to get customers where they need to be. This remains a fluid situation, but United continues to play a role in connecting people and uniting the world, especially in these challenging times.

Flights continuing from now through May schedule

Newark/New York – Frankfurt (Flights 960/961) Newark/New York – London (Flights 16/17) Newark/New York – Tel Aviv (Flights 90/91) Houston – Sao Paulo (Flights 62/63) San Francisco – Tokyo-Narita (Flights 837/838) San Francisco – Sydney (Flights 863/870)

In addition to the above, United has reinstated the following flights to help displaced customers who still need to get home.

Flights through 3/27 outbound

Newark/New York – Amsterdam (Flights 70/71) Newark/New York – Munich (Flights 30/31) Newark/New York – Brussels (Flights 999/998) Washington-Dulles – London (Flights 918/919) San Francisco – Frankfurt (Flights 58/59) Newark/New York – Sao Paulo (Flights 149/148)

Flights through 3/29 outbound

San Francisco – Seoul (Flights 893/892)

In destinations where government actions have barred us from flying, we are actively looking for ways to bring customers who have been impacted by travel restrictions back to the United States. This includes working with the U.S. State Department and the local governments to gain permission to operate service.