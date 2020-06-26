United Announces Upsized Pricing of MileagePlus Senior Secured Notes Offering

CHICAGO, IL (STL.News) Today, United Airlines, Inc. (“United”) announced the pricing and upsize of the previously announced private offering by Mileage Plus Holdings, LLC, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of United that operates the MileagePlus program (“MPH”), and Mileage Plus Intellectual Property Assets, Ltd., an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of MPH (“MIPA” and, together with MPH, the “MileagePlus Subsidiaries”). An aggregate of $3.8 billion in principal amount of 6.50% senior secured notes due 2027 (the “Notes”) is expected to be issued on July 2, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. Concurrently with the issuance of the Notes, United expects the MileagePlus Subsidiaries to enter into a credit agreement providing for a term loan facility (“Term Loan Facility”) for an aggregate of $3.0 billion, also subject to customary closing conditions. The Notes and the Term Loan Facility, in a total aggregate amount of $6.8 billion, replace the previously announced committed term loan facility.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes or any other securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The Notes are being offered only to qualified institutional buyers in an offering exempt from registration in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act or any applicable state securities laws.

