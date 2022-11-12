Unite to ballot nearly 10,000 NHS workers in latest vote on strikes

Unite has announced that almost 10,000 of its NHS members are to be balloted in the coming days over strikes, in addition to thousands of other healthcare staff who have already been voting.The union, which represents 100,000 workers across the NHS, said voting papers were going out across 36 NHS trusts and organisations in England and Wales.Members working in frontline patient care and essential services such as the blood and transplant services will vote on possible strike action.The ballots will close before Christmas, meaning that workers could take strike action in January 2023.Archie Bland and Nimo Omer take you through the top stories and what they mean, free every weekday morningPrivacy Notice: Newsletters may contain info about charities, online ads, and content funded by outside parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.Unite’s general secretary, Sharon Graham, said: “Unite members are now fighting for the very existence of the NHS itself. Crushing staff shortages mean patients’ lives are now at risk. Twelve years of senseless cuts have driven workers from our most essential public service.“Make no mistake: our NHS is under siege. Rishi Sunak has to wake up and smell the coffee because our NHS is being brought to ruin under his watch. This Thursday, in the budget, he has one last chance to do good by the NHS and its workers.”The new announcement follows Unite’s move to ballot members across the ambulance service in England, with their ballot closing on Wednesday 30 November. NHS staff in Scotland have already voted for strike action.