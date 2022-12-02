Uniparts' IPO subscribed 25.32 times on final day

The ?836-crore initial public offer of engineering systems and solutions provider Uniparts was subscribed 25.32 times on Friday, the final day of the offering. The issue received bids for 25.39 crore shares against the 1.01 crore shares on offer.

The quota reserved for qualified institutional bidders was subscribed 67 times, while the portion for non-institutional investors was subscribed 17.68 times. The retail section was subscribed 4.63 times.

The issue of engineering systems and solutions provider, which was sold in the range of ?548-577 apiece between November 30 and December 2, is an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 1.45 crore shares by promoters and shareholders. The company on Tuesday raised ?251 crore from anchor investors by allotting 43.44 lakh shares at ?577 apiece. Nomura, Morgan Stanley, , MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, Invesco MF, Mahindra MF, Carnelian Capital, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company and Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance are among anchor investors.