Uniparts India makes tepid D-St debut, lists at marginal discount

New Delhi: Uniparts India made a muted debut on Monday, listing at Rs 575 on BSE, a discount of 0.35% over its issue price of Rs 577 apiece.

The engineered systems and solution provider debuted at a discount of 0.35% per cent at Rs 575x as against the given issue price on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) too.

Ahead of its listing, Uniparts India was commanding a premium of Rs 40-45 in the grey markets apiece over the issue price of Rs 577 apiece. This suggested a soft landing for the company.

The Rs 835.6 crore IPO of Unipart India was sold in the range of Rs 548-577 per share, and was overall subscribed more than 25.3 times between the three-day bidding process November 30 and December 2.

The quota reserved for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 67.14 times while the one reserved for non-institutional investors and retailers was subscribed 17.86 times and 4.63 times, respectively.

Incorporated in 1994, Uniparts India is a manufacturer of engineered systems and solutions. It is a concept-to-supply player for precision products for off-highway vehicles.

The company has five manufacturing facilities, two at Ludhiana, Punjab, one at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, and two at Noida, Uttar Pradesh. It also has a manufacturing, warehousing and distribution facility at Eldridge (US).

