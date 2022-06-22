Uniontown: Scott Allen Pleads Guilty to Murder-for-Hire Plot

Uniontown Man, Scott Allen Renninger Pleads Guilty to Murder-for-Hire Plot

(STL.News) A Uniontown man pleaded guilty on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, to attempting to coordinate a murder-for-hire plot. Scott Allen Renninger, 53, pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire.

According to court documents, from October to November 2020, Renninger met with an individual, posing as a “hitman,” and discussed offering the individual money in exchange for the murder of a victim.

Court documents state that Renninger and the individual had frequent contact, and Renninger provided the individual with a photograph of the victim, license plate information and other materials that disclosed the victim’s house number and street address.

On one occasion, Renninger stated to the individual that they needed to figure out a way to communicate, possibly using disposable phones and confirmed his desires to make the victim “disappear.”

During subsequent meetings, Renninger and the individual again discussed the plot and agreed upon a price of $20,000 for the murder.

On November 17, 2020, federal authorities announced the arrest of Renninger at his residence without incident. The victim was unharmed.

Renninger is scheduled to be sentenced on September 21, 2022.

This case was investigated by the FBI and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Brian M. McDonough and Brad J. Beeson.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today